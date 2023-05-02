Bakich on lefthander’s performance at Boston College: ‘Elite all the way around’

With the Tigers coming off a big series win on the road at No. 11 Boston College this past weekend, it seems like everything is finally coming together for first-year head coach Erik Bakich and his Clemson team this spring… and junior Caden Grice has been a big part of that success.

The two-way player has been stellar for the Tigers as of late, both at the plate and on the mound. With the series win on the line, Grice put together an impressive career-high eight innings of work on the mound, giving up just two hits, two walks and two runs while dealing a career-high nine strikeouts en route to his fourth win of the season over the Eagles.

Grice’s career-best outing on the mound, paired with clutch hitting all weekend, was the perfect storm for Clemson to come away with its fourth straight series win in a performance that Bakich described as “just elite all the way around.”

“The performance we got from Caden Grice [Saturday] was just elite all the way around,” Bakich said. “Offensively he had a big hit early to get two two-out RBIs to expand the game, and then to pitch eight innings of two-hit ball was just phenomenal. Just couldn’t have asked for a better game three start from anyone, and to get that performance from him was really the difference in [Saturday].”

Following a big weekend for the Palmetto State native, Grice earned ACC weekly honors for the fourth time of his Clemson career and his first as ACC Pitcher of the Week. With the honor, Grice became the first player since Tiger legend Seth Beer (2016-18) to garner four ACC weekly honors in a career and one of six in Clemson history to complete the feat.

In addition to being named ACC Pitcher of the Week, Grice was selected as one of 15 national players of the week by Collegiate Baseball.

“None of it would have been possible without the defense,” Grice said following his career-best outing on Saturday. “I think the defense played outstanding today. We had some clutch two-out RBIs which were really big, and I feel like we’ve just been attacking all weekend. We didn’t let up, we kept going, we kept pushing, everybody was on us 24/7, so it was a very awesome weekend for us.”

Through 42 game appearances thus far, Grice leads Clemson’s pitching staff with 57 strikeouts while sporting a 4-1 record and 3.50 ERA in 43.2 innings pitched. At the plate, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound utility player is hitting .312 with 37 runs, 48 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, 44 RBIs, a .617 slugging percentage and a team-high 11 homers.

