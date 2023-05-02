Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 11

Clemson (28-17, 11-10 ACC) picked up a run-rule home win over Kennesaw State before hitting the road and taking two of three games from #11 Boston College. The Tigers are off this midweek for exams before welcoming #25 Louisville for a three-game series this weekend.

Overall Record: 28-17 (11-10 ACC) Last Week: 3-1 (3-0 ACC) 4/25 Tuesday Kennesaw State W, 17-7 (5) 4/28 Friday @ #11 Boston College W, 9-7 4/28 Friday @ #11 Boston College L, 1-3 4/29 Saturday @ #11 Boston College W, 6-3 Next Week: 5/5 Friday #25 Louisville (28-15, 9-12 ACC) 6:00PM 5/6 Saturday #25 Louisville (28-15, 9-12 ACC) 2:00PM 5/7 Sunday #25 Louisville (28-15, 9-12 ACC) 12:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, May 1st.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Caden Grice

The junior first baseman from Greer, SC earned his fifth hitter-of-the-week award after going 7-for-16 (.438) in four games last week. Grice had three doubles, two homers, three walks, and four runs to go along with 10 RBI while leading the team in slugging (1.000) and on-base (.526) percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Caden Grice

The junior lefty from Greer, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance at Boston College on Saturday. Grice tossed 8.0 strong innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts while limiting the Eagles to a .083 batting average.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 31-18 last week while outhitting their opponents .295 (39 hits) to .220 (26 hits). On the week, Clemson had nine doubles, five homers, 19 walks, and five HBPs against 19 strikeouts while going 3-4 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 4.64 ERA, allowing 18 runs (17 earned) in 33.0 innings with 12 walks and six HBP against 28 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .986 clip, committing two errors in 143 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes Louisville to Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. The Tigers lead the all-time series 17-14 dating back to 1970, including a 12-6 mark at Clemson (all at DKS). The Cardinals swept three games last season in Louisville but Clemson had won the last three series between the teams (including two in Clemson).

