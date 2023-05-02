ESPN breaks down every 2023 draft pick from Clemson

Clemson had six total selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, tied for the most in the ACC and tied for fifth among all programs.

ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters, who cover each of the league’s 32 teams, gave their analysis of all 259 picks in this year’s draft.

Check out what they had to say about the six former Tigers who heard their names called:

DE Myles Murphy, Round 1, Pick 28 (Cincinnati Bengals)

The lack of a disruptive pass rush has been referenced throughout Cincinnati’s offseason. Despite another division title and berth in the AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati struggled getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They had just 30 sacks in 2022, the fourth-fewest total in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats and Information, with starting ends Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard combining for just 14.5. Murphy was a first-team all-conference selection and had 18.5 total sacks in his three seasons at Clemson. — Ben Baby

DT Bryan Bresee, Round 1, Pickk 29 (New Orleans Saints)

There’s a reason Bresee was tied to the Saints throughout the draft process. The need was obvious after the departure of David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle, but he’s also the prototype for them at the position. The Saints did their homework, visiting with him at the NFL combine, taking him and his Clemson teammates out to dinner and also putting him through a private workout. New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said Bresee’s ability to overcome a history of injuries and the recent death of his sister impressed them. “He’s shown a lot of fortitude in his ability to overcome adversity,” Allen said. — Katherine Terrell

LB Trenton Simpson, Round 3, Pick 86 (Baltimore Ravens)

The Ravens took the clear-cut best player available in Simpson, who was Mel Kiper’s top-ranked inside linebacker and 35th-best overall prospect. It’ll be interesting to see how Baltimore uses Simpson, one of the most versatile players in this draft. He could step into a starting spot at weak-side linebacker if the Ravens trade Patrick Queen, or he can compete for an outside linebacker spot. Wherever Simpson has played, he has been extremely disruptive on passing downs. In three seasons, he totaled 12.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He recorded 2.5 sacks in 2022 and allowed just three completions on 15 attempts in coverage. That 20% completion rate was the lowest among Clemson players last season. — Jamison Hensley

DE K.J. Henry, Round 5, Pick 137 (Washington Commanders)

Washington was disappointed in the development of 2021 low-round picks Shaka Toney and Will Bradley-King at defensive end. The Commanders wanted more youth to develop at the position behind starters Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Washington also has a lot of questions beyond this season, with both Sweat and Young in the last year of their contracts. Henry, a captain at Clemson, provides someone they can try to groom — which is why they traded back into the fifth round to draft him. He has good length and did a nice job off the edge for Clemson, with the ability to win with inside rushes as well. There would be questions about his ability to defend the run, so it’s possible Henry is more of a situational pass rusher than a future starter. That would still be a win if he produces in that role. — John Keim

OL Jordan McFadden, Round 5, Pick 156 (Los Angeles Chargers)

The Chargers have invested over the past few years in their offensive line, which included selecting guard Zion Johnson with a first-round pick and guard Jamaree Salyer with a sixth-round pick in 2022. The Chargers thrust Salyer into a starting role at left tackle when Rashawn Slater was sidelined for most of last season because of a left biceps tear, and he will retain a starting job (though moving inside to guard) this season. That makes it somewhat of a surprise that the Bolts went with another offensive guard with a fifth-round pick. However, depth is always needed in this position group. — Lindsey Thiry

TE Davis Allen, Round 5, Pick 175 (Los Angeles Rams)

Allen adds important depth to the position, as the Rams’ starting tight end, Tyler Higbee, will be a free agent after the 2023 season. Los Angeles also has Brycen Hopkins (eight career catches) and newly acquired Hunter Long (one career catch) on the roster. Allen was a two-year starter for Clemson and his 12 career receiving touchdowns are tied for the second-most all-time by a Clemson tight end. Since 2021, Allen has 651 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. And as a blocker, he posted the sixth-lowest blown block percentage among FBS tight ends, according to ESPN Stats & Info. — Sarah Barshop

Clemson’s six total selections in the 2023 NFL Draft tied for its third-most since the NFL adopted the seven-round format in 1994. Clemson was particularly prolific among its defensive front seven, as Clemson’s defensive line and linebackers accounted for each of the program’s first four picks in a draft for the first time in program history.

Clemson’s six selections pushed Dabo Swinney’s career total of draft picks produced during his head coaching tenure to 77, the second-most of any coach in the country since the 2009 NFL Draft. That total includes 17 first-round picks, second-most of any active coach, and he has had at least one player drafted by 28 of the 32 active NFL franchises in that span.

