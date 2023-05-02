ESPN gives reality check for this Clemson spring overreaction

Clemson’s offense is in trouble?

ESPN published an article this week going through spring football overreactions for different college teams — and providing reality checks around the nation.

ESPN’s Andrea Adelson weighed in on the overreaction: “The Clemson offense isn’t fixed!”

Despite the arrival of Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator, Clemson’s April 15 spring game certainly featured more defense than offense. The two teams combined for only 33 points, and six of those points came on a game-winning pick-six for the White team in its 20-13 win.

Overall in the spring game, the defenses combined for seven sacks and four interceptions. Offensively, there were 484 total yards and three offensive touchdowns between the two teams.

All of those touchdowns on offense came on the ground with rushing scores from Phil Mafah, Domonique Thomas and Keith Adams Jr. Cade Klubnik went 18-of-33 passing for 190 yards with two interceptions, while the leading receiver in the game was Banks Pope with 67 yards.

However, Adelson isn’t concerned by the offense that was on display during Clemson’s spring game, or the lack thereof.

“There is no reason to read into how Clemson looked on offense and think it’s doomsday all over again,” Adelson wrote. “Clemson played without several key players, including running back Will Shipley, three starters on the offensive line and receivers Beaux Collins and Adam Randall. Defenses tend to be ahead of offenses in spring games, and that was the case here. That’s especially true this year as Klubnik and his teammates adjust to a new scheme. Plus, Riley wasn’t going to give away everything for opponents to scout with his playcalls, so we still don’t really know how this will all look once the season opens. One spring game performance should not damper the enthusiasm for 2023.”

Like Adelson mentioned, Riley didn’t figure to show a whole lot in Clemson’s spring game. Tiger fans hope to see Riley’s offense firing on all cylinders when the regular season rolls around and games actually count.

Clemson kicks off the 2023 regular season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

