Sean McVay knows a pair of soft hands when he sees them.

The head coach of the Los Angeles Rams is known for his offensive aptitude and has tutored his share of pass-catchers. Before becoming the NFL’s youngest head coach in 2017, McVay spent three years as the tight ends coach for the then-Washington Redskins among his various stops as an offensive assistant.

So when this year’s NFL Draft rolled around, McVay had a certain player in mind to add depth to the Rams’ tight-end room: Clemson’s Davis Allen.

Shortly after the team landed Allen with one of its fifth-round picks over the weekend, McVay revealed during an in-house interview with the Rams one of the physical traits of Allen’s game that stands out.

“It’s like throwing it to a pillow,” McVay said. “He’s got great, soft hands. He can be a part of the blocking surface. There’s a lot of versatility, and it’ll be great to get him in here.”

The Rams selected Allen with the 175th overall pick, fulfilling the former Tiger’s wish of playing for a team that he believes can contend for championships. Allen was part of three ACC championship teams and two College Football Playoff squads during his time at Clemson, where he caught 88 passes for 951 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder posted career-highs in catches (39) and touchdown receptions (5) last season, finishing as Clemson’s third-leading receiver. While he believes he still has room to improve all facets of his game, Allen said he’s starting his professional career as a player that’s pretty well-rounded for his position.

McVay agrees with that assessment.

“Allen was a guy that we had targeted,” McVay said. “I got a text right away (after drafting him) from (Clemson coach) Dabo Swinney, who I have tremendous respect for. This guy is a complete player.”