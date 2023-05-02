Swinney convinced junior lineman has ‘greatness inside of him’

His potential may still be untapped, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes it’s there for one of his fourth-year lineman.

DeMonte Capehart has been biding his time for three seasons along a deep and talented defensive front. A four-star signee in the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class, Capehart was seen as another quality piece added to the mix. But the Memphis native has played just 123 snaps in 22 career games to this point.

Finding playing time while competing against other high-level players on the interior of the defensive line such as Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro has been difficult for Capehart. So has staying healthy. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder has dealt with multiple physical setbacks over the last three seasons that have impacted his availability, including a knee injury that limited him to just five games during the 2021 season.

Capehart played in all but one game as a reserve last season, finishing the year with 13 tackles. He admittedly kicked around the idea of transferring once it was over to seek a fresh start elsewhere, but Capehart ultimately decided to stick around.

Swinney said he’s noticed a different level of commitment from Capehart, whose coach is convinced that the former four-star signee can still be a difference-maker for the Tigers in the trenches.

“He’s a guy that kind of came in a little bit behind, but man he’s really bought in,” Swinney said during a recent appearance at Clemson’s Prowl & Growl tour in Florence. “He’s really learned to take care of his body. He’s also battled through some injuries his first couple of years. but he’s shown that he has greatness inside of him.”

Capehart also said during the spring that he realizes there won’t be any hand-outs for more playing time. While Bresee and former backup Etinosa Reuben (transferred to Georgia Tech) have moved on, Davis, Orhorhoro, Payton Page and Tre Williams still make for plenty of competition for game reps at Capehart’s position. There’s also a strong class of freshman reinforcements joining the fold, including prized signee Peter Woods, who is rocketing up the depth chart after an impressive showing this spring.

But Swinney said Capehart is squarely in the mix, too.

“If he’ll stay the course, when it’s all said and done, we’re all going to love what we have in that young man,” Swinney said.