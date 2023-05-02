Tigers in ‘really good standing’ with top OL entering upcoming official

Casey Poe made the long-distance trip to Clemson in March for the program’s junior day and picked up an offer from the Tigers while on campus for the first time.

Since then, the highly regarded four-star offensive lineman from Lindale (Texas) High School has continued to stay in regular contact with Clemson’s coaching staff.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Poe, who described the relationship that he’s been building with the Tigers as a “very strong” one.

There’s plenty of mutual interest between Clemson and the top-150 national prospect in the class of 2024.

“Really they just want to keep growing this bond that we have and keep growing this relationship,” Poe said. “They came in a little bit later, and (Clemson) being 14 hours away from me or something like that – I can’t remember exactly how many – but we weren’t able to see each other as much.

“So that time we got to spend together, they really enjoyed me, really enjoyed having me on campus and so they’re really interested in me, I’m interested in them. They just really want to keep this relationship going.”

Poe is expected to be back in Tiger Town next month as one of the official visitors for the June 2 official visit weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound rising senior recently named Clemson among his top eight schools, along with Baylor, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Texas Tech.

According to Poe, Clemson is in a “really good” spot with him heading into his upcoming official visit there.

“As far as where the Tigers stand with me, they are in really good standing and going forward they will definitely be considered,” he said.

When Poe considers Clemson as a college option, not only does the program’s consistent track record of success appeal strongly to him, but so does head coach Dabo Swinney and his faith that Poe can relate to.

“Clemson’s a great school. It has a great history. It’s obviously been able to repeat its success many, many times over,” Poe said.

“But the main factor that sticks out is Coach Swinney. He’s a coach that is very big about professing his faith, which is huge to me. I’m a follower of Jesus, I walk my walk, so having a coach that could help me do that and help lead me through that would be exceptional. That would be great, and also just the type of man he is, the type of coach he is, he really wants his players to go hard and have those great core values built into them. At Lindale, we’re all about our core values. That’s what we’re built off of, so having that in a college program and a college coach, it’s a great draw.”

Poe wants to take his official visits and then make his college decision before his senior season begins.

“We start our season August 1, so somewhere around that date I would really like to be able to hit the nail on the head and get it finalized,” he said.

Poe is the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 148 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

