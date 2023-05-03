How Clemson stacks up in college football, according to ESPN, exiting the spring

How does Clemson stack up in the college football landscape, according to ESPN, coming out of the spring?

With spring practices in the books and the NCAA’s spring window for football transfers being closed, ESPN provided a post-spring update to its college football power rankings.

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC in 2022) cracked the top 10 and comes in at No. 9 in the power rankings after previously being ranked No. 15.

Here’s what ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote about the Tigers, who return 15 starters — seven on offense, eight on defense — and enter the 2023 season with a new offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley as well as a freshman defensive lineman in Peter Woods who generated a plethora of hype this spring:

Clemson’s program seemed to be slipping, and coach Dabo Swinney responded by making one of the biggest hires of the offseason. New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who helped lead TCU to the CFP national championship game in 2022, was lured away to get the most out of quarterback Cade Klubnik. Because of injuries at receiver and the offensive line, Clemson fans didn’t get a full look at Riley’s version of the Air Raid offense this spring. Clemson’s defense is going to be dominant. Freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods made a big impression this spring and will play on a very talented line. Swinney referred to him as a “Halley’s Comet” because of his physical skills and mental traits.

Florida State, which Clemson hosts on Sept. 23 at Death Valley, is No. 3 in ESPN’s post-spring power rankings. Aside from the Tigers and Seminoles, North Carolina (No. 21) is the only other ACC team in the top 25 of ESPN’s post-spring power rankings.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia holds the top spot, with Michigan, Florida State, Southern Cal and Ohio State rounding out the top five in that order.

