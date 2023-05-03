Murphy wants to give new team 'extra push' to NFL's pinnacle

Myles Murphy isn’t joining just any NFL team.

When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Murphy with the 28th overall pick in last week’s draft, the former Clemson defensive end said he thought of it as going from one contender to another. Unlike Clemson, though, the Bengals haven’t recently reached the pinnacle of the sport at their respective level.

But they’ve come awfully close.

Just last year, the Bengals played for a Super Bowl title, the first time the franchise accomplished that feat since 1989. Cincinnati came up just short in a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Now that he’s part of the organization, Murphy’s primary objective is to help the Bengals finish the job.

“It’s not a secret that the Bengals are a Super Bowl contender,” Murphy told local media in Cincinnati after being drafted. “It is what it is. I just want to do what I can do, get in where I fit in and be that extra push over that hill.”

Murphy did his share of winning big at Clemson, which won its most recent national championship at the conclusion of the 2018 college football season. Murphy, who arrived at Clemson in 2020 as a blue-chip recruit, wasn’t part of that team, but the 6-foot-5, 275-pounder won two ACC titles in his three seasons with the Tigers and played in the College Football Playoff title game as a true freshman.

Cincinnati has won not only an AFC championship during that time but also a pair of AFC North division titles behind one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses headlined by former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow at quarterback. But an improving defense, one that the Bengals have made a point to address through recent drafts, has also played a part in Cincinnati’s budding success.

The Bengals, who allowed the fifth-fewest points in the NFL last season, have spent 17 picks on defensive players in the last four drafts, including their first three this season. Murphy, the first defensive lineman the Bengals have drafted in the first round since 2001, said he’s excited to be part of that resurgence.

“Really just knowing that it’s a high-powered offense,” Murphy said of the Bengals’ offense. “So really just doing whatever I can do to put the ball back in our offense’s hands as much as possible and knowing if my offense has the ball more than they do, we’re probably going to put more points on the board. Simple math.”

Murphy said he’s had a number of his new teammates reach out to him since his selection, including Burrow and fellow defensive lineman and Clemson product D.J. Reader.

“Just excited that I’m joining the team,” Murphy said of Reader’s message to him. “Really can’t wait just to work together.”