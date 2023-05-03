Swinney's intuition proves right about this draft pick

Dabo Swinney had a feeling about where one of his former players might end up to begin his professional football career.

Turns out it was right.

Former Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden is headed across the country after being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Chargers spent the 156th overall pick on McFadden, who got a kick out of his former coach all but predicting that exact scenario leading up to the draft.

“It’s kind of funny because Coach Swinney, he came up to me a couple of days ago and he was like, ‘I think you’re going to the Chargers,'” McFadden told local media in Los Angeles shortly after being drafted over the weekend. “I didn’t pay him any mind or anything. I was just laughing. But to get that call and realize that he was kind of right was super exciting and really funny to me.”

The obvious question is was it more than a hunch that Swinney had?

It’s commonplace for NFL teams to also spend time talking to coaches about their players during the pre-draft process. McFadden said it’s his belief that Swinney might have had a “little bit of intel” based on conversations Swinney had with Chargers brass, but just because a team talks to coaches about certain players doesn’t automatically mean it’s going to draft those same players.

“I just feel like in the draft, you never know what happens,” McFadden aid. “I just kind of brushed it off I guess. But (Swinney) was right, so it was pretty funny.”

McFadden wasn’t completely surprised himself by the Chargers’ decision to pick him. He said he met with the team via Zoom during the pre-draft process, so he knew there was some level of interest on the team’s part.

Two days of waiting ensued once the draft started Thursday. When the third and final day rolled around Saturday, McFadden finally got the call he’s been waiting for his entire life.

“I was super excited,” McFadden said. “I was sitting there just watching (the draft), and then all of a sudden, my pone rings. … Just a very exciting moment for me and my family.”