Watch: Former Clemson LB's dramatic, emotional draft day call

Trenton Simpson had to wait until the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft to hear his name called. But when Simpson was finally selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 86th overall pick, the former Clemson star linebacker was overcome with emotion.

In fact, Simpson and his family were so emotional during their call with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta that they accidentally hung up on him.

Simpson explained that he was so full of emotions and couldn’t hear anything, but the 2022 All-ACC selection and Butkus Award semifinalist is “so fired up” to be a Raven and grateful for the opportunity they are giving him in the NFL.

The Ravens provided a great inside look at Simpson’s dramatic, emotional draft day call with DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Check it out below:

Lol, sorry Coach!😂 I was full of emotions and couldn’t hear anything! I’m so fired up to be a Baltimore Raven!💜🖤🤣 Thanks for this opportunity!🙏🏽@Ravens #RavensFlock https://t.co/dc4i2lnCws — Trenton Simpson (@TrentonSimpson_) May 3, 2023

