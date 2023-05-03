Where Clemson stands in this post-spring college football top 25

How does Clemson stack up in college football, and in its own conference, following spring practices?

The way USA Today sees it, the Tigers are in the top 10 nationally but still trailing one other team in the ACC.

USA Today released its post-spring college football top 25 this week, and Clemson is the No. 8 team in college football and the second-highest-ranked ACC team behind Florida State, which checks in at No. 5.

Here’s what USA Today’s Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith wrote regarding the Tigers and their post-spring ranking:

It’s all about how quickly Clemson can grasp new coordinator Garrett Riley’s scheme. Can the former TCU coordinator pull off a similar turnaround after helping the Horned Frogs make a ridiculously unexpected trip to last year’s championship game? He’ll have the young weapon at quarterback in Cade Klubnik but some questions persist about the quality and depth of the Tigers’ receiver corps. The defense also has to rebound after finishing outside the top 20 in scoring for the first time since 2015.

Clemson and Florida State are two of the three ACC teams in USA Today’s top 25, with the other being No. 16 North Carolina.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia sits atop USA Today’s top 25, with Michigan, Alabama, Penn State and Florida State rounding out the top five. Ohio State is No. 6 and Notre Dame is No. 7, with No. 9 Texas and No. 10 Southern Cal closing out the top 10 behind Clemson.

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) finished the 2022 season as the No. 13 team in the final AP Top 25 poll and No. 12 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Tigers kick off the 2023 regular season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

