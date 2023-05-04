Lawrence takes exception to disrespectful ranking

Former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to social media Thursday with a succinct, yet outstanding response to what is a terrible ranking.
In a segment on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt ranked AFC quarterbacks in tiers from one through seven, with one being the best and seven being the lowest.
Brandt put Lawrence toward the bottom of the ranking, placing Lawrence in Tier 6 alongside Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa.
“Lawrence was the most popular response on Twitter,” Brandt said. “‘How could you have Trevor Lawrence there?’ I love him . . . wins a playoff game despite playing terribly in the first half, then makes the comeback, so it’s complicated.”
Brandt was alluding to the Jaguars’ AFC wild card playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers in January, when Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half before going on to pass for four touchdowns and lead the Jags to an incredible 31-30 victory after they were down 27-0 late in the second quarter.
Lawrence, understandably, didn’t seem to like the disrespectful ranking by Brandt and voiced his opinion with a short but perfect Twitter post.
The game ain’t played on paper. https://t.co/UiloK4X8Tm
— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 4, 2023
In his second NFL season after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence finished the 2022 regular season with a 66.3 percent completion percentage, 4,113 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Lawrence led the Jaguars to the AFC South title and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection.
The quarterback that Lawrence bested in the AFC wild card playoff game, Justin Herbert of the Chargers, was ranked three tiers ahead of Lawrence in Tier 3.
