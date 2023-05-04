Tigers land transfer commitment

Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball program have picked up another player from the transfer portal.

The Tigers landed a commitment from UNC Greensboro graduate transfer big man Bas Leyte on Thursday.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Netherlands native averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds as a starting senior last season. He shot 48.5 percent from the field.

Leyte spent the last four seasons playing at UNCG and was a starter the last two. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Leyte joins NC State forward Jack Clark and Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder as Clemson’s transfer portal additions so far this offseason.