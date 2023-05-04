Time change for Friday's baseball game

Baseball

May 4, 2023 9:01 pm

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday night, the Louisville vs. Clemson game scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now slated to start at 4 p.m.

