Time change for Friday's baseball game

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday night, the Louisville vs. Clemson game scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now slated to start at 4 p.m.
Latest
What They Are Saying: Big Dex cashes in
Dexter Lawrence is getting paid in a big way, as the New York Giants are giving the former Clemson star a four-year, $90 million extension including $60 million guaranteed — making him the third highest-paid (…)
Crash Course with Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter: Episode 7
Clemson football has two of the top linebackers in the nation and they have joined forces to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider. Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have both signed name, image and (…)
Former Tiger agrees to huge contract extension
A former Clemson star is getting the new contract he has earned as one of the NFL’s top defensive tackles. Dexter Lawrence and the New York Giants have agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension that includes (…)
Carter named to 2023 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced today that linebacker Barrett Carter has been named as one of 42 candidates placed on the 2023 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. The 42-man Lott IMPACT® Trophy (…)
Where two other national outlets have Clemson ranked coming out of the spring
Post-spring top 25 rankings have been popping up online, with various outlets stacking up who they see as the best teams in college football following the conclusion of spring practices. USA Today’s post-spring (…)
Lawrence takes exception to disrespectful ranking
Former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to social media Thursday with a succinct, yet outstanding response to what is a terrible ranking. In a segment on (…)
Tigers land transfer commitment
Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball program have picked up another player from the transfer portal. The Tigers landed a commitment from UNC Greensboro graduate transfer big man Bas Leyte on (…)
NFL franchise continues to add Clemson flavor
The Clemson flavor was already strong for one NFL franchise heading into last week. It became even more rich during the draft. When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Myles Murphy with the 28th overall pick, (…)
ESPN analyst discusses ‘a massive game for the Clemson program’ in ‘23
An ESPN college football analyst recently ran through what he sees as must-win games in 2023 – at least as things stand right now entering the season. ESPN’s Greg McElroy gave a handful of games that he (…)
What They Are Saying: Hopkins staying put in Arizona?
As of now, it appears a former Clemson star is staying put in Arizona. Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to social media this week, hinting that he expects to be back with the team this season. “I see (…)