What They Are Saying: Big Dex cashes in

Dexter Lawrence is getting paid in a big way, as the New York Giants are giving the former Clemson star a four-year, $90 million extension including $60 million guaranteed — making him the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.
Twitter was buzzing after the news of Lawrence’s extension broke. Check out some of what they are saying about the former Tiger’s new mega deal:
Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PHhRdZv1k2
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023
Another massive deal for the #Giants. https://t.co/bzVTKf2DOD
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2023
Details: https://t.co/Iy0Mn3rTJo pic.twitter.com/QxmotWXDdQ
— New York Giants (@Giants) May 4, 2023
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 4, 2023
We turn now to All-Pro DT @llawrencesexy for his thoughts on his four-year, $90 million extension with the @Giants… pic.twitter.com/LFHN9a5Njp
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 4, 2023
Donald $31.7 M APY
Simmons $23.5M
Lawrence $22.5M
Payne $22.5M
Jets and Quinnen Williams still negotiating. https://t.co/JUtfxgCitO
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 4, 2023
All but Williams and Wilkins have received extensions on their rookie deal this offseason. Here’s a statistical comparison: #Jets pic.twitter.com/8A3LaODaj6
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 4, 2023
When the Giants traded Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Browns, one of the primary pieces they got in return was the 17th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
That pick became Dexter Lawrence. A home run use of that pick. https://t.co/HlnY6w6bLg
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 4, 2023
Giant investment for a giant human https://t.co/fbbZstq60i
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) May 4, 2023
If ur a giants fan and this didn’t put a smile on your face….go be a Jet. https://t.co/6VrGAxhT95
— Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) May 4, 2023
Man so proud of Dex man. That kid been working for this!
— Dj Reader (@Djread98) May 5, 2023
#DLU https://t.co/CRVHyiWCLh pic.twitter.com/rvXv4Ucl7K
— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) May 4, 2023
Big Sexy https://t.co/g0qifWNla8
— Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) May 4, 2023
Dexter Lawrence gets 4 years $90M with $60M in guarantees
Dexter Lawrence is locked up for the Giants. pic.twitter.com/00DtjHTHp9
— Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) May 4, 2023
DEXTER LAWRENCE GETS HIS BIG DEAL! pic.twitter.com/duzEybL0I4
— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 4, 2023
Dexter Lawrence tackles Daniel Jones in 2018 and then says “don’t worry bro one year we’re gonna get $250M combined” pic.twitter.com/rXhEOhpNMc
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) May 4, 2023
"You give me more hugs than my girlfriend gives me."
Dexter Lawrence is worth a $90 million contract just for his soundbites 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bpW1jWAy4S
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 4, 2023
Opposing team rushing stats with Dexter Lawrence off the field in 2022:
108 carries
741 yards
6.86 yards/carry
+ 0.30 EPA/carry pic.twitter.com/Ha2kEwcNRx
— Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) May 4, 2023
Dexter Lawrence glad to have you on the Giants long term pic.twitter.com/KGPSiOucQr
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) May 4, 2023
Well deserved brotha!💫 https://t.co/Mne8zoNxAn
— Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) May 5, 2023
God Has Been Good!!
— Dexter Lawrence II “Sexy Dexy” (@llawrencesexy) May 5, 2023
