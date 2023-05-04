What They Are Saying: Hopkins staying put in Arizona?

As of now, it appears a former Clemson star is staying put in Arizona.

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to social media this week, hinting that he expects to be back with the team this season.

“I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave? I’m out here working,” Hopkins said via Instagram.

After lots of rumors and speculation regarding a potential Hopkins trade for quite some time, it looks he may now be sticking around with the Cardinals in 2023 for what would be his fourth season in Arizona.

Check out some of what they are saying on Twitter about Hopkins:

Looks like DeAndre Hopkins is back in Arizona, via his IG. “I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave?”pic.twitter.com/n2PKKJ9dk8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 1, 2023

The Arizona Cardinals expected DeAndre Hopkins to remain with the team in 2023. pic.twitter.com/Z6Z2Yl9Xn5 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 3, 2023

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: The #Cardinals and star WR Deandre Hopkins appear to be moving forward together now, @RapSheet said on @PatMcAfeeShow It sure seemed like Hopkins was going to be traded at some point. pic.twitter.com/4fUVbdooAj — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) May 3, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins is BACK in Arizona 👀👀#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/br5a1d68TN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2023

While trading Hopkins would have warranted more draft capital, fans should still appreciate his presence in 2023. #AZCardinals Arizona Cardinals fans should welcome DeAndre Hopkins back with open arms https://t.co/9dwpvlFAkk — Raising Zona (@RaisingZona) May 3, 2023

Is DeAndre Hopkins set to stay put with the Cardinals? 👀 "If you're DeAndre Hopkins, you don't want to be back in Arizona. … In the meantime they're gonna suck." —@Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/4TW0G2EXMl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 2, 2023

"There was times where I thought DHop was gonna be traded as well @REALPACMAN24.. It sounds like the Cardinals and Hopkins are moving forward together now" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7O0Y0UHqWB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 3, 2023

