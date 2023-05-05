Bakich, Darden, Amick Friday Night Postgame

Baseball

Clemson rallied for a 6-3 win over Louisville Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Watch the postgame with Erik Bakich, Billy Amick and Ethan Darden on TCITV:

