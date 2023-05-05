Bakich, Darden, Amick Friday Night Postgame

Clemson rallied for a 6-3 win over Louisville Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Watch the postgame with Erik Bakich, Billy Amick and Ethan Darden on TCITV:
Clemson rallied for a 6-3 win over Louisville Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Watch the postgame with Erik Bakich, Billy Amick and Ethan Darden on TCITV:
Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers scored three-runs in the seventh to take command as they defeated Louisville 6-3 in the first game of the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Friday night. The Cards jumped to an (…)
Dexter Lawrence was all smiles on Friday after signing a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the New York Giants that includes $60 million guaranteed. The former Clemson star defensive tackle, who (…)
With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, a draft analyst ranked his favorite picks from the three-day event in Kansas City. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter named his favorite picks in every round and cited a couple of (…)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll met with the media before the first day of rookie minicamp on Friday. Daboll reacted to Dexter Lawrence’s massive contract extension, saying he’s excited for (…)
Clemson made the cut this week for a highly touted prospect in the class of 2024. Parkview (Little Rock, Ark.) four-star forward Dallas Thomas announced a top five featuring Clemson along with LSU, (…)
Coach Brad Brownell and Clemson basketball has handed out a new offer to one of the top 2025 prospects from North Carolina. 6-8 power forward Trent Steinour from Lake Norman announced the offer on Twitter (…)
A prominent NFL analyst believes Myles Murphy will fit right in with his new team. NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout, recently wrote an article naming 10 perfect player-team fits in the (…)
A longtime ESPN analyst predicted a familiar future NFL landing spot for one current Clemson standout. Todd McShay provided his first look at the 2024 NFL draft class this week, giving his way-too-early (…)
Among the prospects that attended Clemson’s spring game last month was a standout defensive end from the Peach State with several Power Five offers under his belt to date. The Tigers hosted Simeon Boulware (…)
CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday night, the Louisville vs. Clemson game scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now slated to start at 4 p.m.