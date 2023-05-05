Clemson downs Louisville 6-3 in series opener

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers scored three-runs in the seventh to take command as they defeated Louisville 6-3 in the first game of the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Friday night.

The Cards jumped to an early lead when they plated one run in the top of the third.

Clemson tied the game in the fourth inning. Will Taylor hit a single to center before Cade Grice layed down a bunt to the third base side with the shift one. With one out Riley Bertram hit what should have been a double play grounder but the ball got away at first allowing Taylor to come around and score.

Louisville took the lead in the to of the sixth with a two-run homerun to left.

The lead didn’t last long as Grice walked to start the bottom of the sixth. Billy Amick followed with a long home run to left to tie the game 3-3. It looked liked the Tigers had the lead when Riley Bertam dodged a tag at home and was called safe. However, the umpires reversed the call on review when it appeared there wasn’t evidence to reverse the call..

In the bottom of the seventh Clemson wouldn’t be denied. Jack Crighton singled up the middle before Cam Cannarella beat out an infield single. Ingle laid down a perfect bunt and the bases were loaded. Taylor walked to score Crighton. Grice was hit by a pitch to score Cannarella. Amick hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Ingle. The Tigers led 6-3 after seven.

Ethan Darden got the start for Clemson and went 6.0 innings giving up three hits, three runs and three earned runs. Reed Garris pitched 1.2 scoreless innings before Ryan Ammons closed it out for the Tigers.

With the win Clemson moved to 29-17 overall and 12-10 in the ACC. The Tigers go for the series win Saturday at 2 PM.