ESPN analyst predicts familiar future NFL home for Clemson LB

A longtime ESPN analyst predicted a familiar future NFL landing spot for one current Clemson standout.

Todd McShay provided his first look at the 2024 NFL draft class this week, giving his way-too-early projections for every first-round pick in next year’s draft.

McShay’s 2024 NFL mock draft (subscription required) has Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. going in the first round — and to the same team that drafted his father back in the day.

McShay projected Trotter Jr. to be taken with the 30th overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, Trotter Jr. is the son of Jeremiah Trotter Sr., a four-time Pro Bowler who played 12 NFL seasons for three different teams after being selected by the Eagles in the third round (72nd overall pick) of the 1998 NFL Draft.

“(Joey) Porter went to the team that drafted his dad back in 1999 (Pittsburgh) this year, so why not project Trotter to go to the team that selected his dad in 1998 next year?” McShay wrote. “The younger Trotter is coming off a great season and could join Nakobe Dean to fill the hole left up the middle after the departures of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White. He has great instincts and 6-foot, 230-pound size. Trotter had 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble last year. He does it all.”

A product of St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philly, Trotter Jr. signed with Clemson as a highly touted four-star recruit in December 2020 before posting 22 tackles (one for loss) and one sack over 13 games as a freshman in 2021.

Trotter then put together an impressive 2022 sophomore season that saw him earn second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press. He was one of only three Power Five players in 2022 to reach at least 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and return an interception for a touchdown.

He enters his junior season in 2023 credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception over 27 career games (14 starts).

A number of 2024 mock drafts have already projected Trotter as a first-round pick. The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.

