Former Clemson DE pegged as 'perfect' fit for his new NFL team

Cincinnati’s recent investment in blue-chip pass rushers has paid off, with the team emerging as a powerhouse in the AFC. Murphy gives the Bengals another power rusher to add to a rotation that features Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard wreaking havoc on the edges. As an energetic pass rusher with a non-stop motor and relentless spirit, the Clemson product matches the blue-collar culture established by defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Murphy has the potential to deliver the sack production needed to harass the talented collection of passers in the conference.

When the Bengals took Murphy, they made him the 37th first-round selection in Clemson history. The third defensive end selected in this year’s draft, Murphy is the 16th first-rounder produced by Clemson in the Dabo Swinney era (since 2009). His selection makes it nine out of the last 11 years in which Clemson has had at least one player taken in the first round.

A former blue-chip recruit, Murphy played three seasons at Clemson after signing with the Tigers in December 2019. He played in all but one of the Tigers’ 39 games since arriving on campus, finishing his college career with 139 tackles and leading Clemson in sacks in each of the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds during a private workout on Clemson’s campus, became Clemson’s first defensive first-rounder since 2020. He’ll join another former Clemson player, D.J. Reader, on the Bengals’ defensive line.

