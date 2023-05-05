Giants head coach reacts to Big Dex's massive contract extension

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll met with the media before the first day of rookie minicamp on Friday.

Daboll reacted to Dexter Lawrence’s massive contract extension, saying he’s excited for both Lawrence and the organization.

The Giants are making Lawrence the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, giving the former Clemson star a four-year, $90 million deal with $60 million guaranteed.

“Good to get Dexter done,” Daboll said. “Happy he’s back. A good player for us. Good leader, good person. So, congratulations to Dexter and happy for our organization as well.”

Lawrence hadn’t been taking part in the Giants’ voluntary offseason program during contract negotiations, but the two sides eventually agreeing on a new deal appeared to be a strong probability with general manager Joe Schoen saying recently that the contract talks had been positive.

Daboll was asked if he talked to Lawrence at all once his new deal was finalized.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Dex,” Daboll said. “I’ve talked to him before, I talked to him yesterday, talked to him today. Obviously he’s excited, and we’re happy to have him.”

A 2022 Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro, Lawrence enjoyed a career year last season, recording career highs in sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), total tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), pass breakups (three) and forced fumbles (two).

“He’s just a good player and he fits what we do,” Daboll said. “He’s a good person. He’s a good leader. So again, congratulations to Dexter. I know it’s big news, particularly around here. Congratulate him and he’ll be in later today.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

