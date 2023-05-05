'I wanted to be respected': Dexter Lawrence discusses contract extension

Dexter Lawrence was all smiles on Friday after signing a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the New York Giants that includes $60 million guaranteed.

The former Clemson star defensive tackle, who is coming off a breakout Pro Bowl and All-Pro season in 2022, met with the media Friday to discuss his new deal.

Lawrence touched on what was important to him in his contract extension, why he wanted to stay with the Giants, how he celebrated the new deal, his desire to be a Hall of Famer and more.

Check out some of what Big Dex had to say to various reporters on Friday:

What was important to Dexter Lawrence in his contract extension? "The amount, to me, wasn't that important. I just knew that I wanted to be respected for my production and my leadership." pic.twitter.com/StiGcfshH0 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 5, 2023

Dexter Lawrence: “I respect Joe [Schoen], and he respected me.” — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) May 5, 2023

Dexter Lawrence: “I’ve got an opportunity to change my kids’ kids’ life.” — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) May 5, 2023

Dexter Lawrence on what he wants to buy after signing four-year, $90 million extension. “A lake house, probably.” — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) May 5, 2023

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence said he wasn’t seeking a specific number on his new contract. So what was his goal? “I wanted to be respected for my production and leadership around here.” He celebrated the news the deal was done by playing NBA2K. pic.twitter.com/68Msj2i7Ni — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 5, 2023

Dexter Lawrence did a happy dance after agreeing to his four year, $90 million extension with the Giants. Says he also played NBA 2k. pic.twitter.com/ukYMQEhRRH — Bridget Hyland (@bridgethyland4) May 5, 2023

Dexter Lawrence said all throughout the process that, “I want to play here. I want to be a Giant,” even if there were some times the negotiations got tough. https://t.co/GZYRvKDQ9g — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 5, 2023

Dexter Lawrence did not speak much with Wink Martindale during contract negotiations, but teammates would relay messages from Wink to Dex. The main message? "That he missed me and he just wanted to see my face again" pic.twitter.com/UFzJcSz7yT — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 5, 2023

Dexter Lawrence grew a lot in Wink Martindale’s defense, when asked what he would call his position: “I’m a disruptor” #Giants — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) May 5, 2023

"We have something going here, we're building something special. You can see it from the outside, but from the inside, it's even more beautiful." Dexter Lawrence on the Giants: pic.twitter.com/7cYI0RerDT — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 5, 2023

“Obviously everybody wants to get paid. But at the end of the day, people are only talking about winning and being great.” — Giants DT Dexter Lawrence, after signing his four-year, $90M deal. pic.twitter.com/KvIPDh91EN — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) May 5, 2023

All smiles from Dexter Lawrence today pic.twitter.com/v6Dm84RbD1 — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) May 5, 2023

