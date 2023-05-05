With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, a draft analyst ranked his favorite picks from the three-day event in Kansas City.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter named his favorite picks in every round and cited a couple of former Clemson players, including linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Reuter highlighted Simpson as his No. 1 favorite pick in Round 3.

Simpson was widely projected to come off the board early on the second day of the draft, which was comprised of the second and third rounds. Some even believed there was an outside chance the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder could join former teammates Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee in the latter stages of the first.

Instead, Simpson wasn’t taken until the 86th overall pick when the Baltimore Ravens got what many consider to be a huge steal.

Simpson finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 37 games (27 starts). He was a third-team All-ACC selection and Butkus Award semifinalist last season when he compiled 77 tackles (4.0 for loss), 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 12 games (all starts).

“Simpson might not be the most instinctual linebacker in this draft class, but his ability to track down ball-carriers in the open field was not overlooked by the Ravens,” Reuter wrote. “He also has enough size to be an effective blitzer or even line up on the edge — just like Micah Parsons does in Dallas. In time, he’ll be a star.” Reuter then pegged former Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden as his second-favorite pick in Round 5. McFadden was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 156th overall pick. Clemson’s starting left tackle the last two seasons, McFadden spent his time with the Tigers on the edge of the offensive line. He spent his first season as a full-time starter in 2020 on the right side before making the switch. In all, McFadden started 39 games at tackle in college, earning first-team all-ACC honors last season in addition to the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which annually goes to the league’s top offensive lineman. “General manager Tom Telesco grabbed former Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer last year in the sixth round, then watched him succeed as a rookie,” Reuter wrote. “McFadden is another short but sturdy lineman who has the length (34-inch arms) and solid build to handle tackle duties if needed, but will likely kick inside at the next level.”

