Tigers in top 5 for highly touted prospect

By May 5, 2023 12:09 pm

Clemson made the cut this week for a highly touted prospect in the class of 2024.

Parkview (Little Rock, Ark.) four-star forward Dallas Thomas announced a top five featuring Clemson along with LSU, Arkansas, Memphis and Missouri.

Thomas (6-9) is the No. 2 prospect in the state of Arkansas, No. 9 power forward nationally and No. 70 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

247Sports considers him the No. 57 overall prospect nationally in his class, while he is the No. 107 overall prospect in his class per Rivals.

Clemson extended an offer to Thomas in March.

