5-star OL highly interested in Clemson, planning to visit

Clemson has gotten in touch of late with a big-time offensive lineman who is planning to be on campus pretty soon.

Fellowship Christian School (Roswell, Ga.) five-star Josh Petty first communicated with Tigers offensive line coach Thomas Austin recently.

“I’ve talked with their coach after practice and plan to visit in summer,” Petty told The Clemson Insider.

Petty is the nation’s No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 13 overall prospect in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound rising junior has seen his recruitment blow up since the turn of the calendar year, as he picked up his first offer from Georgia Tech in early January and has since collected other Power Five offers from Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Stanford, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

“The recruiting process is definitely an awesome one,” Petty said. “It’s an amazing feeling to see your hard work paying off and a lot of schools have stuck out to me during this journey.”

Clemson hasn’t started extending offers to class of 2025 recruits just yet, but the Tigers will turn the page to offering recruits in that class beginning next month, and Petty has emerged as a legitimate offer candidate.

“They told me they really liked me, my frame, what I represent, and my film,” he said.

Petty is highly interested in the Tigers as well and would be thrilled to see them pull the trigger on an offer to him.

“I think Clemson is a great program that molds talent and I really like their coach,” he said. “Getting an offer from Clemson is huge. It’s a statement program that I have considered for many years.”

–Photo courtesy of Josh Petty on Twitter (@J_petty77)

