Gordon's gem leads Clemson to series win over Louisville

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers kept the momentum going Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium as they defeated Louisville 4-3 to win the series.

Austin Gordon pitched a gem for the Tigers going six scoreless innings and only giving up one hit.

Clemson took the lead in the fourth inning. Riley Bertram singled and advanced to second on a ground ball by Blake Wright. Bertram then stole third and came home on a wild pitch. The Tigers led 1-0 after four.

Nick Clayton came in to relieve Gordon in the seventh and gave up a solo home run to left to the first batter he faced.

‘Free 90s’ helped Clemson rally in the seventh. Jack Crighton started the bottom of the seventh with a walk. Cam Cannarella singled to center before Cooper Ingle walked to load the bases. Will Taylor walked to score Crighton. Caden Grice walked to score Cannarella. Bill Amick hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Ingle. After seven the Tigers led 4-1.

Clayton and Smith combined for three walks in the eighth and the Cards took advantage plating two runs to cut the Tigers’ lead to 4-3.

With the win Clemson moved to 30-17 overall and 13-10 in the ACC. Entering Saturday’s play the Tigers were in fourth place in the league. Clemson goes for the sweep over the Cards Sunday at noon.