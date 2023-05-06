Gordon's gem leads Clemson to series win over Louisville

Gordon's gem leads Clemson to series win over Louisville

Baseball

Gordon's gem leads Clemson to series win over Louisville

By May 6, 2023 4:59 pm

By |

Clemson, S.C. —  The Tigers kept the momentum going Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium as they defeated Louisville 4-3 to win the series.

Austin Gordon pitched a gem for the Tigers going six scoreless innings and only giving up one hit.

Clemson took the lead in the fourth inning.  Riley Bertram singled and advanced to second on a ground ball by Blake Wright.  Bertram then stole third and came home on a wild pitch.  The Tigers led 1-0 after four.

Nick Clayton came in to relieve Gordon in the seventh and gave up a solo home run to left to the first batter he faced.

‘Free 90s’ helped Clemson rally in the seventh.  Jack Crighton started the bottom of the seventh with a walk.  Cam Cannarella singled to center before Cooper Ingle walked to load the bases.  Will Taylor walked to score Crighton.  Caden Grice walked to score Cannarella.  Bill Amick hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Ingle.  After seven the Tigers led 4-1.

Clayton and Smith combined for three walks in the eighth and the Cards took advantage plating two runs to cut the Tigers’ lead to 4-3.

With the win Clemson moved to 30-17 overall and 13-10 in the ACC.  Entering Saturday’s play the Tigers were in fourth place in the league.  Clemson goes for the sweep over the Cards Sunday at noon.

, , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
8hr

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer. After assessing the quarterback and running (…)

8hr

Clemson Softball has the country’s best two-way player in Valerie Cagle. There’s nobody else in the nation that does it like the Tigers’ star redshirt junior, who has once again excelled on the field in the (…)

1d

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, a draft analyst ranked his favorite picks from the three-day event in Kansas City. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter named his favorite picks in every round and cited a couple of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home