Henry: 'These guys would have me sitting on the bench'

K.J. Henry knows what it’s like to be a big-time prospect, having come to Clemson as a five-star from North Carolina back in January 2018. But even Henry admits that coming out of high school, he didn’t look like the type of freshmen that the Tigers currently have on their defensive line.

Henry, who is now heading to the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Washington Commanders, joined ACC Network’s ACC PM show recently and joked that he would have been riding the pine if he had come into Clemson with guys like highly touted true freshman Peter Woods.

Woods headlines Clemson’s freshmen D-line class that also includes a bunch of other former top prospects in Vic Burley, Stephiylan Green, T.J. Parker, David Ojiegbe and A.J. Hoffler.

Burley, Green and Parker all enrolled early in January and went through spring practice, along with Woods.

“He’s definitely another one of those guys coming in, he’s not hard to find,” Henry said of Woods. “He’s going to make some splash, and really a lot of those freshmen, especially those D-linemen.

“I joke now, I tell them like, a five-star when I was coming up is different than a five-star now, and these guys would have me sitting on the bench the way that they’re coming out of high school because I didn’t look like that. I didn’t look like that coming out of high school. So yeah, I’m excited for the young guys on this team, and they’re going to be difference-makers this year.”

Henry, who spent the last five seasons playing defensive end for the Tigers and earned second-team All-ACC honors last season, also spoke about some Clemson players he saw in the spring that people should be watching out for this season.

“I’m biased to the defense, right,” Henry said. “But I feel like there’s a lot of people you guys already know. Obviously Barrett (Carter) and (Jeremiah) Trotter are going to make another step in their careers. Really loved what I saw out of (Andrew) Mukuba this spring. I went to a lot of practices, and I feel like he’s got his swagger back. Nate (Wiggins) looks good, and there’s just a lot of developmental roles that it’s not even that they are empty, it’s just next man up.

“So, there’ll be a lot of guys on that defense and offense who are excited for the opportunity. Clemson’s going to be back on top again, that’s all I can tell you.”

