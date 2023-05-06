Watch: Nobody does it like Valerie Cagle

Olympic

By May 6, 2023 8:46 am

Clemson Softball has the country’s best two-way player in Valerie Cagle.

There’s nobody else in the nation that does it like the Tigers’ star redshirt junior, who has once again excelled on the field in the circle and at the plate this season en route to being selected as a Top 10 Finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, for the second time in her career.

Clemson Softball posted a video on the uniquely talented Cagle, a two-time All-American who has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week three times this season and has also earned three ACC Player of the Week honors this season while leading the Tigers to a 45-8 record.

Check out the cool video on Cagle below:

Dear Old Clemson has some great collectibles from Clemson softball players.  Visit our store and support these great student-athletes.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

