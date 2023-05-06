Watch: Nobody does it like Valerie Cagle

Clemson Softball has the country’s best two-way player in Valerie Cagle.

There’s nobody else in the nation that does it like the Tigers’ star redshirt junior, who has once again excelled on the field in the circle and at the plate this season en route to being selected as a Top 10 Finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, for the second time in her career.

Clemson Softball posted a video on the uniquely talented Cagle, a two-time All-American who has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week three times this season and has also earned three ACC Player of the Week honors this season while leading the Tigers to a 45-8 record.

Check out the cool video on Cagle below:

Best two-way player in the country 💪 There’s no one else that does it like her pic.twitter.com/ldzBjCM5r2 — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 5, 2023

