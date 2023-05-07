Clemson Sweeps Louisville with 7-3 Sunday Win

Clemson, SC — Clemson scored runs in five different innings to complete a three-game sweep of Louisville on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers improved to 31-17 (14-10 ACC) on the season while the Cardinals fell to 29-18 (9-15 ACC).

After Louisville pushed across a run in the top of the first, Clemson answered right back in the bottom of the frame. Cooper Ingle started it off with a double in the gap and Will Taylor followed with an opposite field homer for a 2-1 lead.

The Cardinals tied the game in the top of the second inning, but the Tigers reclaimed the lead for good in the bottom of the third. Jack Crighton led off with a double, moved around to third on a groundout, and came in to score on a dropped sac fly for a 3-2 lead.

Clemson added a run to their lead in the fifth inning. Crighton started things again with one-out single, stole second, and moved up to third on a groundout. Ingle followed with a RBI double down the leftfield line to stretch the lead to 4-2.

The Tigers kept building their lead in the sixth inning. Billy Amick led off the inning with a no-doubt solo homer over the Chapman Grandstands to make it 5-2. Riley Bertram and Blake Wright followed with consecutive singles before Bertram eventually came in to score on a passed ball for a 6-2 advantage.

Louisville plated a run in the seventh but again Clemson answered right back with a rebound run. Taylor worked a leadoff walk, moved up twice on wild pitches, and came in to score on another passed ball for a 7-3 lead.

Tiger starter Caden Grice (5-1) earned the win with 6.1 effective innings. Grice allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with a career-high 11 strikeouts. Ryan Ammons recorded the final out of the game to pick up his fourth save of the season. Cardinal starter Tucker Biven (1-1) suffered the loss after allowing three runs (all earned) on three hits in 2.1 innings.

Clemson finished the game with nine hits, with two each by Ingle, Taylor, and Crighton, while Louisville tallied nine hits in the contest.

The Tigers return to action on Wednesday evening at 6:00PM as they travel to #8 Coastal Carolina for an important midweek matchup.

