What They Are Saying: Murphy has Cincinnati buzzing

DJ Reader and Myles Murphy will be teaming up for the Bengals this season. There is still plenty of buzz about Murphy being selected by Cincinnati in the first round of this year’s NFL draft.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about Murphy on Twitter.

Myles Murphy is a Disruptor https://t.co/FumeP3U4x5 — Matt (@CoachMinich) May 2, 2023

Myles Murphy has already circled a game / QB on the #Bengals schedule… he's most looking forward to disrupting his former teammate, Trevor Lawrence. If you haven't gotten enough yet – here's more on first round pick @BigMurphy_25 ⬇️

—https://t.co/IORFaiASSO | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/bdNBKC8OKR — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) May 4, 2023

If you can’t tell, #Bengals tackle Jackson Carman is excited to re-unite with his former Clemson teammate Myles Murphy this off-season. He called Murphy “the truth” and shared some advice he has for his good friend as he transitions to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/pG7xXwrlWz — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) May 1, 2023

“We respect work” “if he (Myles Murphy) just comes in and works he’ll be fine”- Joseph Ossai pic.twitter.com/lu8wevxili — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) May 1, 2023

DJ Reader on #Bengals first rounder Myles Murphy wanting to wear No. 98🤣🤣

Murphy wore 98 in college, but will wear 99 in the pros pic.twitter.com/Hq0MyXvVgc — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) May 2, 2023