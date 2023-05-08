Bakich thrilled to see Amick seize his opportunity

Clemson sophomore Billy Amick came through again for the Tigers Sunday with a critical home run. Amick is now hitting .387 on the season with eight home runs.

“He bleeds orange,” Bakich said following the sweep of Louisville. “He has a long history of Clemson with his family. His grandfather was on the board of trustees. He has always been All In, All Clemson.”

Amick didn’t get the opportunities as a freshman, but was ready when his chance came this season.

“He just needed that opportunity. You see that a lot of time with guys that once they get it they take advantage of it and they capitalize on it,” said Bakich.

Clemson’s first year head coach reflected on how Amick got his shot was kind of an unusual situation.

“For him it was kind of a fluke the way it happened because he was the third first baseman on the depth chart and Grice was out, Chad Fairey was hit by a pitch and he was out. And Billy went in there and got a couple of hits and then all of a sudden he hits one off the softball building to walkoff Georgia State and we were like whoa. That type of moment can spark a player and be like a lightbulb going off,” said Bakich.

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics