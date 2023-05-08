Clemson Storms into D1Baseball Rankings

The Tigers were not in the D1Baseball rankings, but that changed after a sweep of Louisville.
Clemson jumped all the way up to No. 16 in the latest D1Baseball rankings released Monday morning. Wake Forest moved up to No. 1 this week.
|Rank
|Team
|Overall Record
|Record Last Week
|Previous Rank
|1
|Wake Forest
|39-7
|2-1
|2
|2
|LSU
|37-10
|2-2
|1
|3
|Arkansas
|36-12
|3-1
|6
|4
|Stanford
|31-13
|3-0
|7
|5
|Vanderbilt
|34-13
|2-2
|5
|6
|South Carolina
|36-11
|1-3
|3
|7
|Florida
|37-12
|2-2
|4
|8
|Coastal Carolina
|30-16
|2-2
|8
|9
|Connecticut
|35-11
|3-0
|9
|10
|Duke
|32-13
|1-0
|10
|11
|Miami
|31-16
|3-0
|11
|12
|West Virginia
|36-12
|3-1
|12
|13
|Campbell
|36-10
|5-0
|13
|14
|East Carolina
|34-14
|3-1
|14
|15
|Oregon State
|33-14
|3-1
|15
|16
|Clemson
|31-17
|3-0
|NR
|17
|Kentucky
|33-13
|3-0
|NR
|18
|Dallas Baptist
|36-12
|2-2
|16
|19
|Maryland
|33-16
|3-1
|23
|20
|Boston College
|30-16
|1-2
|19
|21
|Virginia
|37-11
|2-0
|21
|22
|UTSA
|36-12
|3-1
|22
|23
|Tennessee
|32-16
|2-2
|18
|24
|Oregon
|31-16
|1-3
|17
|25
|Southern Miss
|32-15
|4-0
|NR