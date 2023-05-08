Clemson Storms into D1Baseball Rankings

By May 8, 2023 10:35 am

The Tigers were not in the D1Baseball rankings, but that changed after a sweep of Louisville.

Clemson jumped all the way up to No. 16 in the latest D1Baseball rankings released Monday morning.  Wake Forest moved up to No. 1 this week.

Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank
1 Wake Forest 39-7 2-1 2
2 LSU 37-10 2-2 1
3 Arkansas 36-12 3-1 6
4 Stanford 31-13 3-0 7
5 Vanderbilt 34-13 2-2 5
6 South Carolina 36-11 1-3 3
7 Florida 37-12 2-2 4
8 Coastal Carolina 30-16 2-2 8
9 Connecticut 35-11 3-0 9
10 Duke 32-13 1-0 10
11 Miami 31-16 3-0 11
12 West Virginia 36-12 3-1 12
13 Campbell 36-10 5-0 13
14 East Carolina 34-14 3-1 14
15 Oregon State 33-14 3-1 15
16 Clemson 31-17 3-0 NR
17 Kentucky 33-13 3-0 NR
18 Dallas Baptist 36-12 2-2 16
19 Maryland 33-16 3-1 23
20 Boston College 30-16 1-2 19
21 Virginia 37-11 2-0 21
22 UTSA 36-12 3-1 22
23 Tennessee 32-16 2-2 18
24 Oregon 31-16 1-3 17
25 Southern Miss 32-15 4-0 NR

