Former Tiger impressing in pro football league

A former Clemson standout is impressing with his playmaking ability in a professional football league.

Deon Cain showed up big again in the USFL on Sunday, returning a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to propel his Birmingham Stallions to a 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Stallions improved to 3-1 on the season thanks to Cain’s efforts.

It marked back-to-back weeks that Cain provided a big play on special teams for the Stallions, as one weekend earlier, the former Tiger and NFL wide receiver had an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a loss to the New Orleans Breakers.

What a start for the @USFLStallions! Deon Cain takes it the distance, for the first #USFL kickoff return TD of the season. Wow. @cainera1_pic.twitter.com/yyQvpaXHia — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) April 29, 2023

Cain is currently the USFL’s leading kickoff returner with 490 yards, and he also leads the league in all-purpose yards with 525.

In March, Cain signed with the Stallions, who won the 2022 USFL Championship. Cain was released from the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad in late October 2022.

A 2018 sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Cain has recorded nine receptions for 124 yards in the NFL.

Cain’s most recent NFL action came in 2020 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Tampa, Fla., native had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns over 42 games (14 starts) in his career at Clemson from 2015-17.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

