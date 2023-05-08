Post-spring inventory: Guard

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After assessing the quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end and offensive tackle positions, guard is next up.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel for the 2023 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change, though the two-week spring window for undergraduate players to enter the portal closed April 30. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Walker Parks, Marcus Tate, Mitchell Mayes (guard or tackle), Trent Howard (guard or center), Collin Sadler (guard or tackle), Harris Sewell, Dietrick Pennington, John Williams (guard or tackle), Zach Owens

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

None

Analysis

There’s experience and numbers at this position, which makes for no shortage of options on the interior of the Tigers’ offensive line.

Parks and Tate, who’ve combined for 45 career starts, return as what should be one of the top guard tandems in the ACC assuming they’re able to stay healthy. Both missed the majority of the spring as they worked their way back from injuries, but Clemson has developed depth that’s more than serviceable should the Tigers have to use it.

A versatile player capable of repping at guard or tackle, Mayes is the leading candidate to be the Tigers’ sixth lineman in the pecking order. The rising senior filled in for Tate at left guard in four games a season ago and has logged more than 500 offensive snaps in 23 career games. Howard is another veteran swing player while Sadler and Pennington are promising youngsters.

Sewell is another. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound freshman impressed enough during the spring to get first-team reps, including a start in the spring game. Sewell, it appears, has at least carved out a spot in the rotation heading into the fall.