Women’s Golf Seventh After NCAA Regional Round One

Pullman, Wash. – After the first 18 holes of play in the 2023 NCAA Pullman Regional, Clemson women’s golf sits in 7th place, carding a 285 (-3) at the par-72, 6,405-yard Palouse Ridge course.

Melena Barrientos turned in a Clemson NCAA Tournament record 67 (-5) and sits alone in 8th after the first round. The sophomore carded six birdies and just one bogey on the day, including back-to-back birdies on holes 5 and 6.

Chloe Holder finished the day at even par (72), while Annabelle Pancake and Savannah Grewal each finished at +1 (73). Freshman Isabella Rawl rounded out the Tigers’ lineup and is currently tied for 61st.

The Tigers are currently just two shots out of fifth place, with the top five teams after three rounds advancing to the NCAA Championships in Arizona. No. 1-overall Stanford finished the day at -21 (267), with world No. 1 amateur Rose Zhang and teammate Sadie Englemann tied for first at -8. USC is in second place at -16 (272), while Texas Tech is third at -11. Baylor (-5) and Sacramento State (-5) are tied for fourth, while Houston (-4) and Clemson (-3), followed by Cal Poly (-2) and Kentucky (-1) are not far behind.

The Tigers return to the course tomorrow morning, teeing off of hole #10 at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. Eastern). Live scoring can be found on GolfStat.com and fans can follow @ClemsonWGolf on social media for more updates.

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics