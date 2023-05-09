Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 12

No. 16 Clemson (31-17, 14-10 ACC) came out of exams with a three-game sweep of then-#25 Louisville over the weekend. The Tigers travel to #8 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday evening before traveling to Virginia Tech for the final ACC road series of the season (Saturday and Sunday on ACC Network).

Overall Record: 31-17 (14-10 ACC) Last Week: 3-0 (3-0 ACC) 5/5 Friday #25 Louisville W, 6-3 5/6 Saturday #25 Louisville W, 4-3 5/7 Sunday #25 Louisville W, 7-3 Next Week: 5/10 Wednesday @ #8 Coastal Carolina (30-16) 6:00PM 5/5 Friday @ Virginia Tech (28-16, 11-12 ACC) 7:00PM 5/6 Saturday @ Virginia Tech (28-16, 11-12 ACC) 7:00PM (ACCN) 5/7 Sunday @ Virginia Tech (28-16, 11-12 ACC) 3:00PM (ACCN) Records and rankings as of Monday, May 8th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Will Taylor

The sophomore outfielder from Irmo, SC earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-8 (.750) in three games over the weekend. Taylor had a double, a homer, three walks, three runs, and four RBI with a .833 on-base percentage and a team-high 1.250 slugging percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Austin Gordon

The sophomore righty from Myrtle Beach, SC earned his second pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance against Louisville on Saturday. Gordon tossed 6.0 strong scoreless innings, allowing just a single hit (.056 opponents batting average) and one walk with five strikeouts in a tough-luck no decision.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 17-9 last week while outhitting their opponents .351 (33 hits) to .172 (16 hits). On the week, Clemson had six doubles, three homers, 14 walks, and three HBPs against 19 strikeouts while going 3-4 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 2.67 ERA, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 27.0 innings with 10 walks and three HBPs against 29 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .972 clip, committing three errors in 107 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson travels to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday evening. The Tigers lead the all-time series 48-12, including an 11-5 mark at Coastal Carolina. Clemson then heads to Blacksburg, VA to take on Virginia Tech this weekend. The Tigers lead the all-time series 49-26-2 with a 15-15-1 mark at Virginia Tech. Clemson has won 19 of the last 24 games between the teams, including a 7-2 mark and three series wins in the last three trips to Blacksburg.

