ESPN personality on if FSU should be ACC favorite entering '23

There’s been no shortage of hype this offseason surrounding one of Clemson’s ACC foes – Florida State – and this ESPN personality is apparently buying into the hype.

ESPN’s “Stanford” Steve Coughlin believes the Seminoles will be able to handle the preseason expectations that have been placed upon them entering the 2023 campaign, which begins with a tough September slate that starts with a neutral site game against LSU on Sept. 3 in Orlando and ends with a trip to Clemson on Sept. 23.

Stanford Steve appeared on the Gramlich & Mac Lain show with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain and was asked if he thinks it’s more likely that FSU begins the season with a 4-0 record or a 2-2 record.

“I would say 4-0,” he said. “I would.”

Stanford Steve was also asked if he believes the Noles should be the favorite to win the ACC going into the 2023 season.

“I believe so,” he said.

The Seminoles, entering their fourth season under head coach Mike Norvell, are coming off their first 10-win season since 2016 after winning their final six games last season to finish 10-3. They ended the 2022 season ranked No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Top 25.

FSU will be looking for its first ACC title since 2014, while Clemson hopes to win the conference for the eighth time in nine seasons.

The Tigers will try to win their eighth straight game over FSU when the two teams meet again on Sept. 23 at Death Valley.

Can @FSUFootball handle the preseason hype with a loaded September⁉️ Our guy @StanfordSteve82 says, YES! Big dawg also thinks the #Noles are the favorites to win the #ACC. Do you agree???? 👀 https://t.co/lHEOL1dkc1 pic.twitter.com/FFTaj0T85E — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) May 8, 2023

