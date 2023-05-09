Murphy gives simple reason for new jersey number

During his introductory press conference to local media in Cincinnati, Bengals first-round draft pick Myles Murphy took some time to pose for the cameras while holding up his Bengals jersey with the help of head coach Zac Taylor.

The team wasn’t the only thing different about Murphy’s new jersey.

The number on the back was 99, which will make for a different look than his college days. Murphy wore No. 98 during his three years at Clemson.

Murphy’s old number is already being worn in Cincinnati by another former Clemson defensive lineman, D.J. Reader, who joked shortly after the Bengals took Murphy with the 28th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft that he was willing to give up the number if the price was right.

As for why Murphy chose 99 as his new jersey number, his reasoning was simple.

“Just 1 and 98,” he told local media in Cincinnati. “D.J. Reader is not going to give that up, but 99 still looks good.”

Murphy, who led Clemson in sacks the last two seasons, was the first defensive lineman the Bengals have taken with a first-round pick since Justin Smith in 2001, so expectations are high for the Tigers’ former defensive end. Murphy said the biggest adjustment he’ll have to make in transitioning to the NFL is developing a routine that works for him.

“I’m big on routine and big on schedule because I like to know what’s coming up next in my schedule,” he said. “I don’t really want too much free time because feel like I’m not being productive if i have too much free time. Just finding that routine of working out, recovery and getting in the playbook. And then when it comes time to just chill, find that time to chill.”

Photo credit: USA TODAY Network