NFL rookie has praise for Clemson pro

The New York Giants’ new center is looking forward to knocking heads with the team’s best defensive player in practice.

Rookie center John Michael Schmitz is excited to go up against Dexter Lawrence, and Schmitz knows that facing off with the former Tiger and now All-Pro defensive tackle will only make him better.

“Looking to continue to get better each and every day against him, being able to compete against one of the best there is,” Schmitz told reporters recently. “So, tremendous opportunity to have that.”

Schmitz — a second-round pick of the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft who was projected as a first-round pick by many — has already had the opportunity to meet Lawrence.

Schmitz had praise for Lawrence, both who he is as a player and as a person.

“He’s a great player, tremendous person, and can’t wait to grow closer with him and compete,” Schmitz said.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound rookie will be seeing plenty of the 6-foot-4, 342-pound Lawrence in practice. Schmitz will have a chance to earn his stripes against Lawrence, who was recently rewarded with a four-year, $90 million contract extension following a breakout fourth year in the NFL that saw him establish himself as one of the NFL’s top defensive linemen.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

