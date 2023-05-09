Post-spring inventory: Center

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After assessing the quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, offensive tackle and guard positions, center is next up.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel for the 2023 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change, though the two-week spring window for undergraduate players to enter the portal closed Sunday. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Will Putnam, Ryan Linthicum, Trent Howard (center or guard)

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

None

Analysis

Clemson is bringing back an experienced offensive line led by its most veteran player in Putnam, who’s returning for his fifth season with the Tigers. It will be his second year as the starting center since moving over from guard and his fourth season as a starter overall. Putnam has started 36 of the 47 games he’s played to this point.

Behind him on the depth chart is another veteran as well as a former blue-chip recruit. Linthicum will head into the fall at Putnam’s primary backup. A four-star signee in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, Linthicum has bided his time, playing just 44 snaps in five games so far. But offensive line coach Thomas Austin praised the development Linthicum has done during his first two years in the program to the point that he didn’t rule out the possibility of Linthicum being a starter this fall.

If Clemson needs to go even further down the depth chart at the position, Howard is an option. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder has been in the program going on his fourth year, developing himself into one of the Tigers’ top reserve linemen during that time. Howard, who’s capable of playing anywhere on the interior, has played 125 snaps in 13 games.