Visit from Clemson ‘really felt good’ for local 4-star RB

Clemson recently checked up on a local running back prospect who has seen his recruitment continue to pick up steam this year.

Last week, assistant coach Wes Goodwin stopped by Belton-Honea Path High School (Honea Path, S.C.), where four-star class of 2025 running back Marquise Henderson hails from.

The school visit from Clemson meant a lot to Henderson.

“It really felt good knowing they’re still checking on me and making sure I’m on the right (track),” he said.

Henderson made a few gameday visits to Death Valley last season and returned to campus last month for Clemson’s underclassmen day.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound rising junior is planning to attend the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and hopes to display to the Tigers’ staff what he’s all about.

“I plan on going to camp for sure this summer,” he said, “and I would love to show them I’m more than just a football player.”

Henderson picked up his first offer from Coastal Carolina last August, followed by an offer from Virginia Tech in November. Since the turn of the calendar year, he has collected additional offers from Liberty, Charlotte, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Appalachian State and most recently East Carolina last week.

Henderson would certainly love to add Clemson to his offer list moving forward.

“Clemson is most definitely a school I will be looking forward to in the future,” he said.

Henderson is ranked as the No. 229 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class by Rivals, which considers him the nation’s No. 20 running back in his class and the No. 5 prospect from the Palmetto State.

