Cagle Named ACC Player of the Year

The Tigers return to the field to begin action at the ACC Championship on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network in the Quarterfinals. No. 3 seed Clemson will face No. 6 seed North Carolina in the final game of the day.
Latest
Watch: Murphy ready to put on a show in Cincinnati
Myles Murphy is ready to put on a show in Cincinnati. The former Clemson defensive end is confident in what he can bring to the Bengals’ organization, and their first-round draft pick is excited (…)
Lawrence, Etienne heading to London again, making history with Jags
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to London yet again — and twice in the same season. On Wednesday, the NFL revealed the international schedule for the 2023 (…)
How Lawrence, Watson stack up among the NFL's top QBs
How do former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson stack up among the NFL’s top signal-callers? According to this national outlet, both are among the 10 best starting quarterbacks in the (…)
Packers explains why he thinks Klubnik could be a Heisman dark horse
These two quarterbacks from the ACC — Florida State’s Jordan Travis and North Carolina’s Drake Maye — are expected by many to be in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy this season. But is Clemson’s (…)
Post-spring inventory: Defensive end
With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer. After assessing the quarterback, running (…)
Spiller sees ‘electrifying’ Sunshine State athlete
Clemson is showing early interest in a talented and versatile athlete from the Sunshine State whose recruitment has taken off since the end of last year. Last week, Clemson assistant coach CJ Spiller stopped by (…)
NFL rookie has praise for Clemson pro
The New York Giants’ new center is looking forward to knocking heads with the team’s best defensive player in practice. Rookie center John Michael Schmitz is excited to go up against Dexter Lawrence, and (…)
ESPN personality on if FSU should be ACC favorite entering '23
There’s been no shortage of hype this offseason surrounding one of Clemson’s ACC foes – Florida State – and this ESPN personality is apparently buying into the hype. ESPN’s “Stanford” Steve (…)
Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 12
No. 16 Clemson (31-17, 14-10 ACC) came out of exams with a three-game sweep of then-#25 Louisville over the weekend. The Tigers travel to #8 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday evening before traveling to Virginia (…)
5-star Clemson target sets five official visits
A five-star Clemson target in the class of 2024 has set five official visits, including a trip to Tiger Town. The father of Buford (Ga.) High School five-star athlete KJ Bolden posted a graphic on Twitter (…)