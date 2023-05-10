How Lawrence, Watson stack up among the NFL's top QBs

How do former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson stack up among the NFL’s top signal-callers?

According to this national outlet, both are among the 10 best starting quarterbacks in the league.

CBS Sports recently released its 2023 NFL QB Power Rankings, ranking all 32 projected starters going into the 2023 season.

Coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2022, Lawrence landed at No. 8 on the list entering his third season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last year, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick had a 66.3 percent completion percentage, 4,113 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading the Jaguars to the AFC South title and a playoff victory.

“The assumption here, of course, is that Lawrence will follow the trajectory set by new coach Doug Pederson in 2022,” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote. “After a head-spinning rookie year, his laser arm and pocket awareness took a big leap, and now he’s got even better weapons.”

Watson, meanwhile, checks in two spots behind Lawrence at No. 10 on the list.

Watson made his long-awaited return to the field last season after sitting out the entire 2021 season and then serving an 11-game suspension to begin 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. In six games with the Cleveland Browns, he completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdown passes with five interceptions.

The three-time Pro Bowler now heads into his first full season with the Browns. He was traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns in March 2022 before receiving a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million.

“Cleveland is betting lots of money that Watson’s dazed post-suspension Browns debut was an anomaly. It probably was,” Benjamin wrote. “Off-field concerns aside, he’s been a Pro Bowl-caliber pocket passer for four of his five active NFL seasons.”

