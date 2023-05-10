Lawrence, Etienne heading to London again, making history with Jags

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to London yet again — and twice in the same season.

On Wednesday, the NFL revealed the international schedule for the 2023 season, and it includes consecutive Jaguars games in London.

The Jaguars, who also have former Clemson lineman Tyler Shatley on their roster, will play former Tigers Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Bradley Pinion and the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023.

One week later, the Jags will return to London to play the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Bills have former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson and linebacker Baylon Spector on their roster.

The Jags have already played nine games in London and will make history as the first team to play two London games in the same season, as well as the first team to play back-to-back games outside of the United States.

Lawrence earned his first NFL victory as a rookie on Oct. 17, 2021, when the Jags beat the Miami Dolphins 23-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Lawrence completed 25-of-41 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown in the contest.

Etienne missed his rookie season due to injury and was unable to play in that game, but last season on Oct. 30, he and Lawrence played the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium in London with the Broncos winning 21-17.

Lawrence went 18-of-31 passing for 133 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in that game, while Etienne had a massive London debut, rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

NFL international games for 2023 pic.twitter.com/dlFhr5ihiZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 10, 2023

The 2023 International Games! 🇬🇧🇩🇪 The @Jaguars will be the 1st NFL team to play 2️⃣ regular season games outside of the US in the same year pic.twitter.com/G9Dv6bNJ8v — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 10, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

