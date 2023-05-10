Post-spring inventory: Defensive end

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After assessing the quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, offensive tackle, guard and center positions, defensive end is next up.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel for the 2023 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change, though the two-week spring window for undergraduate players to enter the portal closed Sunday. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Xavier Thomas, Justin Mascoll, Greg Williams, Cade Denhoff, Zaire Patterson, Jaheim Lawson, TJ Parker, Armon Mason

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

David Ojiegbe, A.J. Hoffler

Analysis

Clemson appears to be in a good spot here even with Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry moving on to the NFL. Thomas (sixth year) and Mascoll (fifth) are veterans that will take over starting roles. Thomas will try for a breakout season if he’s able to stay healthy, something he’s struggled to do the last few years.

A healthy Thomas is a problem coming off the edge in obvious passing situations, but can Clemson find another consistent pass rusher to pair with him? Mascoll is more of a run stopper and edge setter at the position, but the Tigers still have plenty of options to try to create pressure. Denhoff could be primed for his biggest role yet after biding his time the last two seasons. The same goes for fellow third-year sophomore Zaire Patterson, though Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said during the spring Denhoff is further along than Patterson at this point.

Lawson and Parker are a couple of youngsters that could help. Lawson, the younger brother of former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson, has been singled out for his ability to get after the quarterback while Parker flashed as a true freshman during his first spring. Parker is going to help this fall with the only question being how much?

Williams and Mason will provide more depth, and Ojiegbe and Hoffler are incoming freshmen that will arrive on campus this summer. Their first impression will be made during preseason camp, and it will need to be a good one in order to make a move on the depth chart.