Post-spring inventory: Defensive tackle

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After assessing the quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, offensive tackle, guard, center and defensive end positions, defensive tackle is next up.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel for the 2023 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change, though the two-week spring window for undergraduate players to enter the portal closed Sunday. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, Tre Williams, Payton Page, Caden Story, Peter Woods, Vic Burley, Stephiylan Green

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

None

Analysis

Much like the edges of the defensive front, Clemson still has its share of high-end talent on the interior despite the departure of first-round pick Bryan Bresee to the NFL. Davis, who opted to return for a fifth season, is an All-American caliber of player that’s going on his fourth year as a full-time starter.

Speaking of full-time contributors, that’s what Orhorhoro is set to become this fall after biding his time behind Bresee the last couple of years. Orhorhoro has gotten his share of starts during that time with Bresee being in and out of the lineup, and a big season could shoot the 6-foot-3, 295-pounder up draft boards next year.

Williams and Page give the Tigers some experienced depth at the position while Story, a former four-star recruit, will try to work his way into the rotation this fall after redshirting last season. But no newcomer generated more buzz during the spring than Woods, the jewel of Clemson’s most recent signing class. Woods, who appears to have already worked his way into a spot on the two-deep heading into the summer, will be a significant contributor as a freshman as long as he maintains a clean bill of health.

Burley (6-4, 300 pounds) and Green (6-4, 275) were also members of the Tigers’ highly touted defensive line haul and physically are ready to contribute immediately if needed as Clemson’s defensive front tries to maintain its status as one of the ACC’s elite.