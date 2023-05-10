Watch: Murphy ready to put on a show in Cincinnati

Myles Murphy is ready to put on a show in Cincinnati.

The former Clemson defensive end is confident in what he can bring to the Bengals’ organization, and their first-round draft pick is excited to display his dominant ability on the defensive front beginning in 2023.

“I know what I can do,” Murphy said. “I know what I can add to this team, and just a very disruptive guy. Someone that can play all across the line, someone that’s just going to dominate day in and day out. Me being able to come in and add just more firepower to what’s already here is phenomenal.”

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge defender was a multi-time All-ACC selection at Clemson, where he totaled 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks across the 2020-22 seasons after coming in as a top-five national recruit.

Murphy had a message for Bengals fans as he joins the team after being selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“What better team to be on than Cincinnati,” he said. “Who Dey Nation, honestly, just know we’re going to get after it this season.”

The Bengals posted a cool video of Murphy getting acquainted with the organization following the NFL Draft, with Murphy discussing his emotions since being drafted, how he feels to be a part of the Bengals’ franchise, what he can do for them on the field and more.

Check it out below:

"Who Dey Nation, just know we're going to get after it this season"@BigMurphy_25 is ready to put on a show. pic.twitter.com/FNCDZMne3u — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 9, 2023

“𝑾𝑯𝑶 𝑫𝑬𝒀 !!!“ Lets get it💯 https://t.co/MmvDWhoFqG — M Y L E S M U R P H Y💯 (@BigMurphy_25) May 9, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

