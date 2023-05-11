Analyzing the fit of Clemson hoops’ transfer class

The supplementation of Clemson’s men’s basketball roster is complete.

The Tigers inked their final transfer earlier this week in former Syracuse guard Joe Girard III. With star big PJ Hall expected to return to Clemson for his senior season, Girard’s signing puts Clemson at the 13-scholarship limit for the 2023-24 season.

Clemson has brought in four transfers during the offseason to supplement the eight scholarship players already on board, including incoming freshman wing Asa Thomas. What are the Tigers getting in their transfer class, and what kind of roles will those newcomers play next season?

Joe Girard

Girard was the splashiest find for Clemson in the portal — and for good reason.

The 6-foot-2 guard brings four years of ACC experience as well as more than 1,000 career points with him from Syracuse, where he led the Orange in scoring a season ago. Girard, a four-year starter for former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, has also been one of the best 3-point shooters in the league over the past two seasons.

After beginning his college career at the point, Girard will bring as much versatility to the team as any guard on next season’s roster. But it would be a surprise if anyone other than Girard was plugged in as Brevin Galloway’s replacement at shooting guard, and don’t be surprised if he ends his career as the leading scorer at his second ACC school.

Jack Clark

Another intraconference transfer, Clark comes to the Tigers after spending last season at NC State, where he started 17 of the 23 games he played for an NCAA Tournament team.

Clark is a long, athletic wing (6-foot-8, 200 pounds) that can score (9.0 points per game last season) and rebound his position well. He’s never averaged fewer than 4.3 rebounds during a season, and his 6.9 boards in 26 minutes per game with the Wolfpack last season led the team.

It’s going to be difficult to ask anyone to replicate Hunter Tyson’s proficiency scoring, shooting and rebounding on the wing from last season, but Clark may be the leading candidate to take over at that spot. Rising sophomore Chauncey Wiggins can play there, too, but Clark, who’s entering his fifth season of college basketball, also has the edge in experience.

Jake Heidbreder

Heidbreder was the first transfer to jump in the boat this offseason, choosing Clemson in March after spending the previous two years at Air Force.

The 6-5 sharpshooter lit it up in the Mountain West, leading the Falcons in scoring this past season at 15.1 points per game. Heidbreder also averaged double figures as a freshman during the 2021-22 season. His 194 points in conference games that season is a record for an Air Force freshman.

Heibreder’s specialty is his long-range acumen. He shot 39% from 3 during his two seasons at Air Force while the 75 3s he made this past season were fourth-most in the conference.

With Girard in the fold and Chase Hunter returning at the point, starting minutes may not be in the cards for Heidbreder off the ball, though he’ll certainly get his shot to compete for a spot in the first five. At worst, Heidbreder figures to be a significant piece of the backcourt rotation that could get extended minutes when the Tigers go small.

Bas Leyte

Clemson needed another big following Ben Middlebrooks’ decision to leave for NC State, and the Tigers found one in the portal late in the former UNC Greensboro center.

Leyte played four seasons at UNC Greensboro and had his best year as a junior, averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 boards in 30 starts this past season.

Leyte started 49 games over his last two seasons with the Spartans, but he’ll likely transition to a backup role during his lone season at Clemson. If Hall pulls a surprise and stays in the NBA Draft, though, that could change. At 6-10 and 230 pounds, Leyte figures to spend most of his minutes close to the basket. He’s shooting just 18% from 3 for his career.

Photo credit: Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports