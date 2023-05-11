Another chance at history awaits Clemson softball

Clemson’s softball program has made its share of history in the first four years of its existence.

The Tigers’ latest opportunity begins this week.

Clemson will begin play in the ACC Tournament tonight with a quarterfinal matchup against North Carolina at Cook Stadium in South Bend, Indiana (7:30 p.m., ACC Network). Since its inaugural season in 2020, Clemson has won an ACC regular-season title, played in a regional and hosted one as well. With a 45-8 record heading into the postseason, this year’s group of Tigers has also set the program record for wins in a season.

But an ACC Tournament championship remains on the to-do list.

Clemson has been oh so close. In 2021, the Tigers advanced to their first-ever ACC Tournament final before falling to Duke. Clemson made it back to the championship game in last year’s tournament only to be denied the crown by Florida State.

Clemson will need to win three games in three days to pull off the feat, which will require the Tigers to find their old form. In contention for the ACC’s regular-season title heading into its final conference series, Clemson fell to the No. 3 seed in this week’s tournament after dropping two of three at Virginia Tech late last month, one of just two league series the Tigers lost this season. Clemson enters the tournament having lost three of its last four games.

Tonight’s game will be the first matchup between Clemson and UNC this season. A loss would send the Tigers back to Clemson to await their NCAA Tournament fate. A win would earn the Tigers a semifinal matchup Friday against No. 2 seed Duke, Notre Dame or Georgia Tech.

Saturday’s championship game will be played at 1 p.m.